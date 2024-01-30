Today is Tuesday January 30, 2024
Ex-NBA guard Rajon Rondo arrested on gun, drug charges in Indiana

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2024 at 3:30 am
ByABC News

Former NBA point guard Rajon Rondo was arrested over the weekend for unlawful possession of a firearm, drug paraphernalia and marijuana, all misdemeanor charges, WDRB-TV reported on Monday night, citing court records and a spokesperson for the Indiana State Police.

Rondo, 37, was pulled over in Indiana’s Jackson County on Sunday afternoon because of a traffic violation when a trooper smelled marijuana, ISP spokesperson Sgt. Stephen Wheeles told the TV station.

Wheeles told the outlet that a search found a gun and drug paraphernalia. He said Rondo was taken to a jail in Jackson County, where he posted bond. Rondo was not allowed to possess a firearm because he had a no-contact order against him, WDRB reported.

In 2022, Rondo had an emergency protective order filed by a woman dismissed after the “parties reached an agreement,” according to a document obtained by ESPN.

In the request for the protective order, the woman alleged Rondo threatened her with a gun and said that she feared for the safety of her children and that Rondo had a history of “volatile, erratic [and] explosive behavior.”

Rondo played 16 seasons in the NBA, last appearing for the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2021-22 season. He was a four-time All-Star and a two-time NBA champion.



