One dead, five injured in three-vehicle accident near Elkhart

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2024 at 4:29 pm

ANDERSON COUNTY – A 22-year-old woman has died and five other people have been injured in a crash Saturday in Anderson County. According to our news partner KETK, officials said that Mary Merlino of Mineola died at the scene. Her passengers, including a one-year-old child were taken to local hospitals. State Troopers initial reports say a vehicle was traveling south early Saturday evening on US 287 south of Elkhart. It rear-ended another vehicle, making it go into the northbound lane. There it collided head-on with 2007 Ford Taurus. The DPS investigation into the crash cause is continuing

