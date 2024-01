Longview resident wins three million in Texas Lottery

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2024 at 4:29 pm

LONGVIEW– A Longview resident claimed a three million dollar winning ticket on Jan. 24 from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket. According to our news partner KETK, the ticket was bought at a Fuel Depo Corner Mart on Gilmer Rd. in Longview.

