Explosion leads to marijuana facility discovery

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2024 at 4:32 pm

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas – An Upshur County explosion led to the discovery of a large indoor marijuana cultivation facility. According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and our news partners at KETK, a 911 call was made on Saturday at around 5:30 PM after a car was reported leaving the scene of an explosion at a high rate of speed. The respondents included the West Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, Gilmer Fire Department along with county sheriff’s deputies and Constable Tim Barnett.

After a search warrant was made, “more than 70 suspected marijuana plants, ranging from recently-harvested remnants to plants over six feet tall,” were found on the property. Although the cause of the fire is under investigation, propane canisters were found inside the facility plus evidence of a sudden ignition. The investigation is still ongoing.

