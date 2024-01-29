King Charles III released from hospital after prostate procedure, palace confirms

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2024 at 12:16 pm

ATU Images/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- King Charles III is heading home after undergoing a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate, according to Buckingham Palace.

Charles, 75, was photographed leaving The London Clinic on Monday afternoon with his wife, Queen Camilla, by his side.

"The King was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation," the palace said in a statement. "His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days."

Charles was released from The London Clinic on the same day that his daughter-in-law Kate, the Princess of Wales, was released from the same hospital.

Kate, 42, went home from the hospital privately Monday after a nearly two-week stay following a "planned abdominal surgery" that took place on Jan. 16, according to Kensington Palace.

The surgery was "successful," according to the palace. Kate, who is married to Prince William -- Charles' son and heir to the throne -- and is a mom of their three young kids, is now recovering at the family's home in Windsor.

The palace did not provide further details on the type of surgery Kate underwent, but said she is not likely to resume her public duties until later this spring.

Charles is expected to resume public engagements after a "short period of recuperation."

The palace first shared the news of Charles' medical condition on Jan. 17, announcing that he would be hospitalized for a "corrective procedure."

The king's condition is said to be benign, meaning it is non-cancerous.

A palace source told ABC News previously that Charles wanted to share the news of his enlarged prostate diagnosis publicly to help raise awareness.

A man's prostate tends to increase in size with age, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An enlarged prostate can then lead to compression of surrounding structures, including the narrowing of the urethra, which can cause decreased urine flow or difficulty urinating.

The medical procedure Charles underwent for his prostate marks his first public health issue since ascending the throne.

Charles became king in 2022, following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

The coronation ceremony for Charles and his wife Queen Camilla was held last May at Westminster Abbey in London.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back