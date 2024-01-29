Princess Kate released from hospital after abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace confirms

Catherine, Princess of Wales greets well-wishers after attending the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

(LONDON) -- Kate, the Princess of Wales, has been discharged from the hospital after undergoing a "planned abdominal surgery," according to Kensington Palace.

"The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress," a Kensington Palace spokesperson said. "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided."

The spokesperson added, "The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

Kate, 42, was admitted to a hospital in London on Jan. 17, for the surgery, which the palace described as "successful."

The palace did not provide further details on the type of surgery Kate underwent, but confirmed to ABC News that the princess's medical issue is non-cancerous.

At the time of her surgery, the palace said Kate was expected to remain hospitalized for 10 to 14 days before returning to the family's home to recover.

She and Prince William live in Windsor, England, with their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Kate is not likely to resume her public duties until later this spring, according to the palace.

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements," the palace said in a statement on Jan. 18. "She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

While Kate recovers, William has postponed his engagements to help care for her and their kids, according to the palace. Neither William nor Kate will undertake any international travel in the coming months as well.

Kate's last public appearance was on Christmas Day, when she joined members of the royal family for their traditional Christmas morning service at Sandringham, the royal family's estate in Norfolk, England.

Kate was seen walking to church alongside royal family members, including William, George, Charlotte and Louis.

