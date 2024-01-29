Smith County property taxes due this week

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2024 at 6:39 am

SMITH COUNTY — Smith County Tax Assessor-Collector Gary Barber is reminding property owners that taxes are due Wednesday, January 31, and he is urging people to pay online. According to a news release, payments can be made by scanning the QR code on your statement, which will take you directly to the payment page on your account. Barber said for those who want to pay in-person at the Tax Office, expect long lines and wait times. The Tax Office mailed out 213,369 property tax statements in November, and Wednesday, January 31, 2024, is the deadline to pay them. Taxpayers can make their payments online, in person, through the Tax Office’s drop-box at the Cotton Belt Building, or by mail (it must be postmarked on or before January 31, to be accepted as an on-time payment through the mail). If you have not received a property tax statement, please call the Tax Office at 903-590-2920 or go online.

Taxpayers are encouraged to pay their tax bills with debit or credit card or e-check, which is the easiest and fastest way to pay, Barber said. When you pay online with an e-check (bank account and routing numbers are needed), it is free. You can skip the line at the Tax Office and do not have to pay postage or credit card fees. It is the responsibility of the taxpayer to make sure all accounts are included and banking information is correct to avoid additional fees.

There is a sign pointing to the drop box, which is on the Glenwood Boulevard side of the Cotton Belt Building, located at 1517 W. Front St. in Tyler.

Barber asked that when dropping off property tax payments in the drop box, people write their phone numbers on the envelope so the Tax Office can call them if any issues come up or questions need answered. He also said they will not accept cash left in the drop box.

The Tax Office also takes payments in person with cash, check, money order and debit or credit cards. A 2.5 percent fee is added to debit or credit card payments.

Barber said his office does take partial payments, and he encourages people to pay what they can, when they can since late fees are only added to the balance due.

Once delinquent, 7 percent penalties and interest are added to what is due. Those fees increase by 2 percent for each month payments are late. If the property taxes are not paid by July 1, 2024, there is a total of 33 percent in penalty, interest and collection fees added to the account.

For those who have paid off their mortgage company within the last year, and who have not received a property tax bill directly, Barber asks them to call his office as soon as possible.

The Tax Office in the Cotton Belt Building is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Property tax payments can also be made in person at the Tax Office Substations, at 2616 S. Main St. in Lindale; and in Noonday, at 15405 Highway 155 South.

For more information, call 903-590-2920 or click here.

