Scoreboard roundup — 1/28/24

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2024 at 6:07 am

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Detroit 120, Oklahoma City 104

Indiana 116, Memphis 110

Atlanta 126, Toronto 125

Orlando 113, Phoenix 98

Chicago 104, Portland 96

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis 4 Los Angeles 3 (OT)

Final Seattle 4 Columbus 2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Kansas City 17, Baltimore 10

San Francisco 34, Detroit 31

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UConn 99, Xavier 56

Purdue 68, Rutgers 60

UAB 97, Memphis 88

FAU 66, North Texas 63

New Mexico 89, Nevada 55

