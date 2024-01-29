Missing Palestine man found dead

Posted/updated on: January 29, 2024 at 5:16 am

PALESTINE — The Palestine Police Department said that Trenton Lee Staneart was found dead in a creek in the woods off of East Lacy Street just after 11 a.m. on Sunday. Detectives reportedly identified Staneart and Anderson County Precinct #3 Justice of the Peace James Todd ordered an autopsy after responding to the scene. Our news partner KETK spoke with Staneart’s girlfriend, Kylie Carroll and she said he was a great father to their children. “He is a really great dad to those kids, and I know that that’s the whole reason we’re out here doing this,” said Carroll. “My kids miss him, too, and they’re too little to know what’s going on.” Carroll said that that it was unlike Staneart to not call her or her know where he was.

Ashleigh Duncan, a member of the Emergency Response Team from Sit’em Down Cowboy Church, said Sunday’s search for Staneart was God’s calling.

“Well, really, it was God’s calling, the family reached out to us and our pastor, desperate to find the answers, to locate their missing loved one,” said Duncan.

Carroll said that her friends and support system have been there for her the whole way. “I have the best, we all do, have the best friends and support system that have not skipped a beat,” said Carroll.

Palestine Police said they were informed by Staneart’s family that he was missing on Jan. 22, after he left the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 20.

