Tyler police investigate shooting

Posted/updated on: January 28, 2024 at 3:50 pm
Tyler police investigate shootingTYLER — Tyler Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left a juvenile in critical condition. According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, officers were called to a shooting on South Palmer Avenue around 10:00, where they found a juvenile male with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers began medical treatment until EMS arrived and transported the victim to a hospital on Beckham. He is in critical condition at this time. Tyler PD officers, detectives and crime scene investigators are on scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Contact Tyler PD with any information: 903-531-1000.



