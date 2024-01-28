Today is Sunday January 28, 2024
Haggerty scores 21 to help Tulsa hold off Rice 85-83

January 28, 2024
HOUSTON (AP) — PJ Haggerty scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half to help Tulsa fend off Rice 85-83 on Saturday night.

Haggerty added five rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (11-8, 2-5 American Athletic Conference). Cobe Williams added 19 points while shooting 5 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 10 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Jared Garcia was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Mekhi Mason led the Owls (7-13, 1-6) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, seven assists and three steals. Travis Evee added 15 points for Rice. Max Fiedler also had 14 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.



