Today is Saturday January 27, 2024
ktbb logo


Shooting kills three people at apartment complex

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2024 at 10:14 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say two men and a woman were killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Arlington police Sgt. Courtney White said Friday that the shooting was reported by a caller who reported finding one man outside an apartment after hearing loud noises. Officers responded and found another man and a woman inside the apartment. All three died. White says two children were found unharmed inside the apartment. White said the man and woman found inside the apartment were dating and the man outside was an acquaintance. No names have been released and no arrests have been announced.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC