Upshur County asks for help finding missing man

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2024 at 12:18 am

UPSHUR COUNTY – The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Friday about Dalton Brewer, who has gone missing. According to the statement, Brewer is 26 and was last seen wearing blue jeans, boots, a black t-shirt with a white Polo logo and a zip-up black hoodie. The sheriff’s office said that Brewer lives in the Diana area. If you have any information regarding Brewer’s whereabouts, contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at 903-843-2541.

