KETK & FOX51 say farewell to Neal Barton

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2024 at 12:16 am

TYLER – Sad news from our news partner KETK, after more than 20 years at KETK/FOX51 in Tyler, Neal Barton is stepping away from the anchor desk. Neal has experience being the driving force behind a newsroom and being the face of the organization, serving as both news director and anchor. For more than 20 years, the people of East Texas welcomed Neal into their homes with the good news and the bad, all delivered with his classic Piney Woods wit. Outside of the regular evening newscasts, Neal also worked to put together weekly episodes of East Texas In Focus, an hourlong program that deep dives into topics that matter. You could also see him speaking his mind on regular segments of Neal Barton’s Point of View, or even see him going live in your town–with a KETK microphone and a cowboy hat, of course– for Small Town Salute Live segments.

He created a holiday initiative, Neal’s Wheels, which regularly brings in bike donations for local children in need. Last year, thanks to the generosity of locals, Neal’s Wheels brought in a record-breaking 206 bikes, scooters and skateboards for kids in need.

