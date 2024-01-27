Today is Saturday January 27, 2024
Lakers forward Cam Reddish (ankle) out at least two weeks

Posted/updated on: January 27, 2024 at 12:06 am
ByFIELD LEVEL MEDIA

Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish is nursing a right ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team announced Friday.

Reddish sustained the injury during the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 127-116 setback to the LA Clippers on Tuesday. He sat out the Lakers’ 141-132 win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

Reddish, 24, is averaging 6.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 35 games (26 starts) this season with the Lakers.

He has played for four different teams since the Atlanta Hawks selected him 10th overall in the 2019 NBA draft. The Hawks traded him to New York in January 2022, and the Knicks dealt him to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a four-team swap in February 2023.



