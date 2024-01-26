Today is Friday January 26, 2024
Trump ordered to pay $83M in defamation case, vows to appeal

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2024 at 6:30 pm
Breaking News: Trump ordered to pay $83M in defamation case, vows to appeal – A jury awarded $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll on Friday. It is a stinging and expensive rebuke to former President Donald Trump for his continued social media attacks against the longtime advice columnist over her claims that he sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan department store.

The award, when coupled with a $5 million sexual assault and defamation verdict last year from another jury in a case brought by Carroll, raised to $88.3 million what Trump must pay her. Protesting vigorously, he said he would appeal.

Carroll, 80, clutched her lawyers’ hands and smiled as the seven-man, two-woman jury delivered its verdict. Minutes later, she shared a weepy three-way hug with her attorneys.

She declined comment as she left the Manhattan federal courthouse, but issued a statement later through a publicist, saying: “This is a great victory for every woman who stands up when she’s been knocked down, and a huge defeat for every bully who has tried to keep a woman down.”

