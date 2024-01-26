Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce restroom set on fire

TYLER – Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce officials say a homeless man set fire in a bathroom Wednesday. According to our news partner KETK, 45-year-old David Alan Sickle was charged with arson. Tyler Deputy Fire Marshall Randy Lee said that Sickle entered the bathroom, stripped down to his underwear and began to bathe with paper towels from the sink. After Sickle was found out, he was asked to get dressed leave. Lee said as he left, Sickle set the bathroom on fire. He was arrested and is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

