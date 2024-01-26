Man dies after being hit by train

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2024 at 3:46 pm

TEXARKANA – Our news partners at KETK report that a man is dead after he was hit by a train early Friday morning in Texarkana. According to Texarkana PD, around 4:30 a.m. they responded to a call about a pedestrian reportedly being hit by a train on the Kansas City Southern Railway Co. tracks, just north of Richmond Road. Officials said a 47-year-old man from Texarkana was found dead at the scene and no foul play is suspected. “We’re still working to figure out exactly what happened and what he was doing on the train tracks at that time of the night,” officials said.

Go Back