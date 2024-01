Man dies after being hit by train

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2024 at 3:46 pm

TEXARKANA – Our news partners at KETK report that a man is dead after he was hit by a train early Friday morning in Texarkana. According to Texarkana PD, around 4:30 a.m. they responded to a call about a pedestrian reportedly being hit by a train on the Kansas City Southern Railway Co. tracks, just north of Richmond Road. Officials said a 47-year-old man from Texarkana was found dead at the scene and no foul play is suspected. β€œWe’re still working to figure out exactly what happened and what he was doing on the train tracks at that time of the night,” officials said.

