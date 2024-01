Palestine Police search for missing person

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2024 at 2:37 pm

PALESTINE – The Palestine Police Department said they’re searching for a man who was last seen on Saturday Jan. 20. According to our news partner KETK, Trenton Lee Staneat was last seen leaving the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office around 4:45 p.m. Saturday. The Palestine PD asks if you have information on the location of Trenton Staneat to call them at 903-729-2254.

