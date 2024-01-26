Ken Paxton must testify in whistleblower case, judge again rules

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2024 at 2:33 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that a judge has denied Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s latest attempt to avoid testifying in a whistleblower lawsuit filed by four former top deputies who were fired after accusing Paxton of bribery and other misconduct. State District Judge Jan Soifer of Travis County rejected a request Wednesday to cancel a court order requiring Paxton and top aides to answer questions under oath in the lawsuit. Soifer also denied Paxton’s bid to end the lawsuit. Soifer’s ruling was the latest in a series of legal maneuvers that began when Paxton unexpectedly conceded on Jan. 18, saying his agency will no longer fight allegations that the four former employees were improperly fired and will accept any damages awarded by the judge.

Despite the concession, Paxton was ordered to answer questions from whistleblower lawyers in a deposition set for Feb. 1. Get the latest politics news from North Texas and beyond. Paxton’s office called the ruling a display of “shocking bias” by a Democratic judge. “It is not possible for the Attorney General, his agency, or his staff to expect a fair trial,” a statement from the attorney general’s office said. “Travis County has established itself as an unfair venue where litigants’ fate is predetermined by the court’s political leanings.” The agency, arguing that depositions were unnecessary because the concession left no issues to litigate, had asked the judge to end the lawsuit by issuing a judgment and damages award. Lawyers in the case were notified of Soifer’s decision by email Wednesday evening. The judge also denied a request from the attorney general’s office for an emergency hearing on the matter.

