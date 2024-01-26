Today is Friday January 26, 2024
ktbb logo


Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2024 at 10:11 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Queer Eye: The Fab Five are back for more. Watch Bobby Berk’s final episodes after season 8 premieres.

Griselda: The team behind Narcos is back with a new show. Sofia Vergara stars in the series, which is available to watch now.

Prime Video
ExpatsNicole Kidman leading a drama series? Say less! Watch her new show, streaming now.

The UnderdoggsSnoop Dogg is a football star coaching a peewee team for community service in the new film.

Starz
Hightown: The case is almost closed. Tune in to the third and final season, available to watch now.

Apple TV+
Masters of the Air: Fly over to watch the new nine-part series all about the men of the 100th Bomb Group during World War II.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC