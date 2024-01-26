King Charles III arrives at London hospital for treatment

King Charles III attends the Sunday service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on January 7, 2024 in Sandringham, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

(LONDON) -- Britain's King Charles III has arrived at a London hospital for scheduled treatment this morning, according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

The monarch entered the private clinic for previously scheduled treatment in the Marylebone neighborhood of London after arriving back in London from Sandringham on Thursday.

The palace released a statement regarding the king's health on Friday morning.

"The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment," Buckingham Palace said. "His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness."

The palace has not said how long he will remain under care at the hospital.

The king was accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla, which is notably different than the protocol of the late Queen Elizabeth II who would always arrive separately at the hospital from her husband, Prince Philip.

Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, is also currently being treated at the same hospital King Charles III has been admitted to on Friday morning.

