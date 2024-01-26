Today is Friday January 26, 2024
Curry hints at 3-point battle vs. Ionescu on All-Star Weekend

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2024 at 5:14 am
ByABC News

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry wasn’t named an All-Star Game starter Thursday but did hint that he has plans for at least one event in Indianapolis over All-Star Weekend.

Curry was wired with a microphone for Golden State’s game Thursday night against the Sacramento Kings and had a discussion with Warriors teammate Brandin Podziemski about Sabrina Ionescu, who scored 37 points in the WNBA’s 3-point contest last summer. That topped Curry’s NBA 3-point contest best of 31.

“I think I’ve got to challenge her,” Curry said.

Ionescu, the New York Liberty star, responded on social media: “Let’s getttttt it!! See ya at the 3 pt line.”

Ionescu posed for a photo imitating Curry’s famous lights-out pose while holding her trophy at the WNBA All-Star event and challenged him to a “shoot out.”

Curry likely will be named an All-Star reserve when that group is announced next week. He vied with Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the two starting guard spots in the Western Conference. Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander finished first and second among media and player voting, respectively, to edge him.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.



