Diamondbacks, Joc Pederson agree to deal

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2024 at 5:13 am

Joc Pederson and the National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a one-year, $9.5 million contract that includes a mutual option for 2025, a source confirmed to ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Pederson has been a consistent power threat for a decade, with 186 career home runs for the Dodgers, Cubs, Braves and Giants. The left-handed-hitting outfielder was an All-Star with Los Angeles in 2015 and San Francisco in 2022 but wasn’t as productive last season, batting .235 with 15 homers.

He has won a pair of World Series titles, with the Dodgers in 2020 and the Braves in 2021.

The Diamondbacks have been active on the free agent market after a surprise run to the 2023 World Series. They also signed left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to an $80 million, four-year deal and re-signed outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to a $42 million, three-year contract.

Arizona also acquired third baseman Eugenio Suarez this offseason in a trade with the Seattle Mariners.

MLB.com first reported Pederson’s agreement with the Diamondbacks.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

