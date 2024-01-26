Today is Friday January 26, 2024
ktbb logo


Diamondbacks, Joc Pederson agree to deal

Posted/updated on: January 26, 2024 at 5:13 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ByABC News

Joc Pederson and the National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a one-year, $9.5 million contract that includes a mutual option for 2025, a source confirmed to ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Pederson has been a consistent power threat for a decade, with 186 career home runs for the Dodgers, Cubs, Braves and Giants. The left-handed-hitting outfielder was an All-Star with Los Angeles in 2015 and San Francisco in 2022 but wasn’t as productive last season, batting .235 with 15 homers.

He has won a pair of World Series titles, with the Dodgers in 2020 and the Braves in 2021.

The Diamondbacks have been active on the free agent market after a surprise run to the 2023 World Series. They also signed left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to an $80 million, four-year deal and re-signed outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to a $42 million, three-year contract.

Arizona also acquired third baseman Eugenio Suarez this offseason in a trade with the Seattle Mariners.

MLB.com first reported Pederson’s agreement with the Diamondbacks.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC