Posted/updated on: January 25, 2024 at 4:05 pm

What would you do if you were in Governor Greg Abbott’s shoes? I ask because of an encounter I had with a woman in New Hampshire this past Tuesday. I was outside a voting location in Manchester collecting interviews for our coverage of the New Hampshire primary.

I asked as she was leaving the polling place if she would talk on camera to the folks in Texas. She made a face and said, “Eewww, Texas.” I smiled and said, “Oh, my goodness, why the face about Texas?,” and she said, “Your governor is a racist.” (Some of the voters who would talk to us can be seen here.)

I’m going to guess that she called Greg Abbott a racist for two reasons. One, he’s famously taking a firm stand against the tidal wave of illegal immigration washing over our border with Mexico because he obviously hates people with skin darker than his. That’s backed up by reason number two; any disagreement with a liberal on any subject at any time in any context for any reason is because of racism.

If not for illegal immigration, no one in New Hampshire would know Greg Abbott’s name. But he has locked horns with the Biden administration over this very contentious subject. At immediate issue is Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Eagle Pass is a town of about 28,000 that sits on the bank of the Rio Grande River. Across the river, 300 feet away, sits the city of Piedras Negras, Mexico. The city of Eagle Pass, together with its city park, are now a flash point in the illegal immigration crisis currently gripping the country.

In a letter Wednesday to the Biden administration, Governor Abbott said,

Under President Biden’s lawless border policies, more than six million illegal immigrants have crossed our southern border in just three years. That is more than the population of 33 different States in this country.”

Though it’s not military in nature, Texas is being invaded at Eagle Pass. Thousands cross the bridge and cross the river every day. The costs to the state and to local governments is both staggering and unsustainable.

Article 4, Section 4 of the Constitution provides that the federal government must defend states against invasion. Article 2, Section 3 provides that the president shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed. Biden is doing neither.

So, Governor Abbott has taken matters into his own hands. He is putting the incoming hordes on busses and sending them to “sanctuary cities” (to the great chagrin of the liberals that run those cities). And he has put up concertina wire in Shelby Park.

The Biden administration is angry. Lawsuits have flown in both directions. Nice liberal ladies in New Hampshire now make faces when they hear the name ‘Texas.’

But I ask Biden and I ask my grimacing New Hampshire liberal lady, given a relentless flood of impoverished and unskilled illegal migrants in need of food, housing, clothing, and medical attention costing in the hundreds of millions of dollars, what would you do if you were in Gregg Abbott’s shoes?

