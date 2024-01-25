Despite concerns, Cornyn endorses Trump

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2024 at 2:58 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that after previously casting doubt on Donald Trump’s ability to win a general election, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, says it’s time for Republicans to rally behind the former president’s 2024 campaign for the White House. Cornyn issued his rallying cry on social media minutes after The Associated Press called Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary for Trump. “To beat Biden, Republicans need to unite around a single candidate, and it’s clear that President Trump is Republican voters’ choice,” Cornyn wrote on X. The state’s senior senator had a strikingly different take during a call with Texas reporters last May, when he was asked by The Dallas Morning News about Trump’s recent performance during a CNN town hall.

“We need to come up with an alternative,” Cornyn said then. “I think President Trump’s time has passed him by, and what’s the most important thing to me is we have a candidate who can actually win.” A Trump campaign spokesman returned fire at the time, calling Cornyn part of the “deep state rotting through government.” Cornyn focused last year’s objections to Trump on his lack of electability and characterized the former president as overly concerned about satisfying his most enthusiastic supporters. “I don’t think President Trump understands that when you run in a general election, you have to appeal to voters beyond your base,” Cornyn said during the May call. On Wednesday, Cornyn offered a rosier assessment of Trump’s prospects while chatting with reporters at the U.S. Capitol.

