Voluntary evacuation order issued below Lake Livingston dam

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2024 at 2:54 pm

POLK COUNTY – Our colleagues at KETK report that Polk County Judge Sydney Murphy issued a voluntary evacuation order for residents along the Trinity River south of the Lake Livingston Dam on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall and heavy discharge from the dam could reportedly impact areas south of the dam including roadways into and out of residential areas, according to Polk County. According to the order, shelter is available at the Dunbar Gym at 1103 Dunbar Avenue in Livingston. To stay up to date on the Lake Livingston lake level and dam discharge rate visit the Trinity River Authority online.

