Palestine under boil water notice

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2024 at 2:54 pm

PALESTINE – Due to recent flooding, the City of Palestine has issued a boil water notice. According to our news partner KETK, city officials expect flooding to continue through Monday, Jan 29. With a boil water notice, all water for consumption needs to be brought to a rolling boil for at least two minutes before it can be safely used.

