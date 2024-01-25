Today is Thursday January 25, 2024
Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ coming back to IMAX theaters with ‘Dune: Part Two’ peek

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2024 at 1:23 pm
Warber Bros. Pictures

As they say in Christopher Nolan's time-bending film Tenet, "what's happened happened." The film, which saw its 2020 theatrical release limited by the pandemic, is returning to IMAX theaters.

ABC Audio has confirmed that the reissue of Tenet will include exclusive footage from Oscar winner Denis Villeneuve's forthcoming sequel Dune: Part Two in a weeklong engagement starting Friday, February 23.

The IMAX rerelease dovetails into the debut of Villeneuve's sequel starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, which hits theaters and IMAX on Friday, March 1.

The Tenet rerelease also comes after the record-breaking IMAX run of Nolan's Oppenheimer, which was nominated for 13 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

In the announcement, Nolan said, "Seeing the way audiences responded to our large format presentations of Oppenheimer, I’m thrilled that Warner Bros. is giving audiences a chance to see Tenet the way it was intended to be seen, on the largest IMAX and large format film screens, and I'm honored to have our movie warm up the film projectors for Denis’ jaw-dropping Dune: Part Two."

