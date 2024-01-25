Sources: Michigan focuses coaching search on Sherrone Moore

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2024 at 8:20 am

ByCHRIS LOW

Michigan has focused its search on offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore to replace Jim Harbaugh as football head coach, and Moore is expected to be offered the job barring an unexpected development, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Harbaugh was named head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday, and he will receive a five-year deal, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Harbaugh, in his ninth season at his alma mater, led Michigan to the national championship — the Wolverines’ first since splitting the title with Nebraska in 1997.

“We are working quickly to hire the next head coach for the program and will do everything possible to keep this current staff and team together,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement Wednesday night.

According to a source, Moore is scheduled to meet with Michigan officials Thursday and has already started reaching out to potential candidates to be a part of his staff.

Moore, 37, filled in as Harbaugh’s replacement for four games this season while Harbaugh was suspended, including the final three regular-season games. That stretch included a 24-15 road win over No. 10 Penn State and a 30-24 victory over rival Ohio State to clinch the Wolverines’ third straight Big Ten championship appearance.

Harbaugh returned for the conference championship game and Michigan’s two games in the College Football Playoff.

In statements, Michigan president Santa Ono and Manuel both said the program had discussed a new contract that would have made Harbaugh the highest-paid coach in college football.

“Jim did exactly what he sought to do at Michigan, build our program to consistently win Big Ten Championships and compete for national championships,” Manuel said. “We can’t thank Jim enough for all that he has done for our student-athletes, staff and Michigan Football. He will always be a huge part of our rich history, and will be remembered as an all-time great Wolverine, as both a championship player and coach.”

Moore was especially emotional in a postgame interview on television following the win over Penn State and passionately thanked Harbaugh. “Love the s— out of you, man,” Moore said. “This is for you, for this university, the president, our AD. We got the best players, best university, best alumni in the country. Love you guys.”

Moore has been a part of the Michigan staff for the past six seasons. He was the tight ends coach from 2018 to 2020 and moved to offensive line coach in 2021 and 2022, with the Michigan offensive line receiving the Joe Moore Award as college football’s best O-line in both seasons. Moore added offensive coordinator duties in 2023, and the Wolverines finished 14th nationally in scoring offense (35.9 PPG) and put up 30 or more points in 12 of their 15 games en route to an unbeaten season.

He gained support of Michigan’s players. All-American offensive lineman Zak Zinter posted on X on Wednesday night: “No interviews needed. It’s Papa Moore’s time.”

Moore was suspended for Michigan’s season opener against East Carolina as part of the school’s self-imposed penalties for violating NCAA rules. He returned the second week and filled in for Harbaugh in a 35-7 win over UNLV.

With Harbaugh leaving for the Chargers, Alabama’s Nick Saban retiring and Washington’s Kalen DeBoer departing for Alabama, that means three of the four head coaches in last season’s College Football Playoff will be elsewhere next season.

Harbaugh’s departure also leaves only three active FBS head coaches with a national title: Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and North Carolina’s Mack Brown (who won at Texas).

