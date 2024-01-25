Warriors honor assistant Dejan Milojevic in pregame ceremony

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2024 at 8:19 am

ByKENDRA ANDREWS

SAN FRANCISCO — There was nothing Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr could say Wednesday to help prepare his team for its first game back in nine days following the death of assistant coach Dejan Milojević last week at age 46.

This situation was unprecedented for everyone. So Kerr told his team to just dive in headfirst and get lost in the game.

“It was not easy, but I thought our guys did a good job of trying to make that transition and settle into the game,” Kerr said after the Warriors’ 134-112 win over the Atlanta Hawks. “I think getting out there and playing is probably the best thing the players could do to get the mind off the sorrow we’ve all felt this past week.”

Before the game, the Warriors and Hawks stood side by side on the sideline of the Chase Center court donning matching shirts that read “Brate,” the Serbian word for “brother.” In the corner was a heart with the initials “DM” inside — the same logo the Warriors will wear on their jerseys for the rest of the season and that is also plastered on the floor in front of their bench.

On the back of the shirt was Milojevic’s nickname, “Deki.”

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Houston Rockets center Boban Marjanovic also wore the shirts ahead of their respective games Wednesday night.

“Deki’s smile, his joy, his laughter was ever present,” Kerr said to fans at Chase Center. “So tonight, rather than a moment of silence, I would like for you to join me in honoring Deki and his beautiful family, I would like for all of us to give Deki an ovation that he can hear up in heaven.”

The ovation lasted for about one minute and was followed by the national anthem of Serbia, Milojevic’s home country.

“He was like my older brother,” said fellow former Yugoslavian native Dario Saric, who was initially recruited to join the Warriors by Milojevic over the summer. “He was the kind of person who could put it positively, ‘Dario, you are stupid.’ But I knew he would say that because he wanted me to do better.”

Following the U.S. national anthem, Warriors players removed their tribute jerseys and, one by one, placed them on the seat that Milojevic occupied during his 2½ seasons with Golden State. A white rose was already there alongside the T-shirts worn by the rest of the staff.

His wife, Natasha, and two children, Nikola and Masa, sat five rows behind general manager Mike Dunleavy and front office consultant Zaza Pachulia. As tears streamed down their faces, they were presented the rest of the bouquet of white roses.

The day before, Klay Thompson had Milojevic’s son, Nikola, rebound for him following practice.

“Just to be able to tell him how much I loved his dad, all the great memories we built and made together, I just told him how grateful I am for his family and how proud of them [Milojevic] was,” Thompson told ESPN.

“There’s still a really big hole in our team. I just feel so bad for his children and his wife. We miss him every day.”

Before the announcement of starting lineups, the Warriors stood near their bench with their arms around one another, some giving long hugs before moving to their positions.

Most were crying, and their tears didn’t stop as the game tipped off. But as the game continued and the Warriors settled in, they did what Kerr advised them to do beforehand, and what they knew Milojevic would have wanted them to do: Get lost in the game.

Go Back