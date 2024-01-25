Today is Thursday January 25, 2024
ktbb logo


Mavs star Luka Doncic plays role in fan’s ejection after catcalls

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2024 at 4:30 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) — Another contentious Dallas-Phoenix meeting for Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has gone beyond the court. The four-time All-Star was responsible for a fan being ejected in the third quarter after the Suns supporter yelled that Doncic was tired and needed to get on a treadmill. Doncic made headlines early in the 2021-22 season over issues about his weight. Doncic took issue with the treadmill comment being the only reason the fan was ejected. Doncic says the fan was cursing him in the first half. The Mavs and Suns have had several chippy meetings since Dallas won an emotional seven-game series in the 2022 playoffs.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC