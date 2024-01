Portion of Broadway closed for utility pole repair

Posted/updated on: January 25, 2024 at 4:17 am

TYLER — An Oncor crew has been called in to repair a damaged power pole in the 3500 block of South Broadway Avenue, near Amherst Street. All northbound and southbound lanes are blocked and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and choose alternate routes. Repairs are expected to be ongoing until at least 8:00 Thursday morning.

Go Back