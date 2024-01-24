Today is Wednesday January 24, 2024
ktbb logo


Lindale area boil water notice

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2024 at 4:39 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


LINDALE – Lindale area boil water noticeLindale Rural Water Supply Company issued a boil water notice for some of its customers according to our news partners at KETK. Customers on the Duck Creek side of the system in north Lindale will need to boil their water after a major water main break on CR 431, known as Old Mineola Highway. The system lost pressure after the break, and though pressure has been restored, crews are still working on repairs. The system is being flushed and customers will be notified once the boil notice is lifted. During the boil water notice, customers will need to boil their water before consuming it. Water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled at a rigorous rolling boil for two minutes and cooled before use.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC