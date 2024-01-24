Lindale area boil water notice

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2024 at 4:39 pm

LINDALE – Lindale Rural Water Supply Company issued a boil water notice for some of its customers according to our news partners at KETK. Customers on the Duck Creek side of the system in north Lindale will need to boil their water after a major water main break on CR 431, known as Old Mineola Highway. The system lost pressure after the break, and though pressure has been restored, crews are still working on repairs. The system is being flushed and customers will be notified once the boil notice is lifted. During the boil water notice, customers will need to boil their water before consuming it. Water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled at a rigorous rolling boil for two minutes and cooled before use.

