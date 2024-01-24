Today is Wednesday January 24, 2024
ktbb logo


Teenager arrested for sexual assault of a child

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2024 at 3:41 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TYLER – Teenager arrested for sexual assault of a childOur news colleagues at KETK report a Tyler man was arrested on Wednesday for sexual assault of a child. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene on CR 326 West around 10:15 p.m. where it was reported a 7-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted. An investigation began and officials said deputies “were able to establish probable cause” against Eugenio Gonzalez-Hernandez, 18 of Tyler. Officials said a search warrant was issued for investigators to gather additional physical evidence, and an arrest warrant was issued for Gonzalez-Hernandez. He was booked into the Smith County Jail where his bond was set at $750,000.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC