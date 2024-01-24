Teenager arrested for sexual assault of a child

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2024 at 3:41 pm

TYLER – Our news colleagues at KETK report a Tyler man was arrested on Wednesday for sexual assault of a child. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene on CR 326 West around 10:15 p.m. where it was reported a 7-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted. An investigation began and officials said deputies “were able to establish probable cause” against Eugenio Gonzalez-Hernandez, 18 of Tyler. Officials said a search warrant was issued for investigators to gather additional physical evidence, and an arrest warrant was issued for Gonzalez-Hernandez. He was booked into the Smith County Jail where his bond was set at $750,000.

