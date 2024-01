Tyler Pounds Airport will host aviation incident exercise Thursday

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2024 at 3:43 pm

TYLER – Tyler Pounds Regional Airport Thursday is holding a full-scale incident exercise from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s purpose is to evaluate the preparedness of first responders and airport personnel in the event of an actual emergency. A press release from city officials said drones are prohibited during the time of the exercise

