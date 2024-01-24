Tyler Police search for missing person

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2024 at 3:41 pm

TYLER – The Tyler Police Department needs your help in location a missing man. According to a department release, Harley Warren Morris has been missing since Jan. 21. He was last seen walking north on the 2100 Block of N. Grand Ave. alone after leaving the 50 Grand Club. Morris is described as 6’3, 160lbs with blond hair and brown eyes. He was said to be wearing a black jacket with grey sleeves, black pants and black baseball hat. Tyler Police ask if you know the whereabouts of Harley Morris to contact them at 903-531-1000.

