Ayo, JLo: ‘The Bear”s Ayo Edebiri to host ‘SNL’ with musical guest Jennifer Lopez February 3

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2024 at 2:21 pm
Fox

Saturday Night Live has announced that the everything-winning lead of The Bear, Ayo Edebiri, will host the sketch show for the first time on February 3.

Jennifer Lopez will return to Studio 8H for the seventh time on the installment — her fourth time as musical guest of the show, which she's also hosted three times — ahead of the February 16 release of her new record, This Is Me … Now.

While it will be her first time as host, Edebiri should be a good fit for SNL. Before landing her role as Sydney Adamu in The Bear, for which she recently won both a Golden Globe and an Emmy, she was a stand-up comedian and comedy writer, and incidentally a former collaborator with SNL writer and viral "Please Don't Destroy" video creator Ben Marshall.

