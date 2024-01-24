Today is Wednesday January 24, 2024
ktbb logo


Prime Video reveals inspiration for third season of ‘Reacher’

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2024 at 1:41 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Ritchson and Sten - Prime Video

Prime Video reported Wednesday that the upcoming third season of its hit original series Reacher will be based on Persuader, the seventh book in author Lee Child's bestselling Jack Reacher series.

Child is also an executive producer of the show, starring Alan Ritchson as his hulking hero.

According to Prime Video, in the third installment, "Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past."

Production of the third season is already underway in Toronto. The show was renewed for a third chapter in December, two weeks before the sophomore season debuted on the streamer.

In its announcement, Prime Video also revealed that Maria Sten will return in the third season as Jack Reacher's ally Frances Neagley.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC