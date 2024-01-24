Texas teen birth rates on the rise

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2024 at 1:02 pm

AUSTIN — The birth rates among teenagers in Texas rose for the first time in 15 years, according to a new report.

Spectrum News reports the study was done by the University of Houston Institute for Research on Women, Gender & Sexuality, and researchers found that after the state’s 2021 six-week abortion ban, the average fertility rate in 2022 rose for the first time since 2014. The data also showed that the teen birth rates in Texas rose for the first time since 2007, while the national fertility rate for teens continued to fall.

While the state only saw a 0.39% rise in the teen birth rate, the study said the shift was notable and showed how the 2021 ban impacted teens in Texas. The birth rate rose among Hispanic, Black and Asian teens, but it continued to fall for white teens.

The 2021 law, also known as Senate Bill 8, put in place a six-week abortion ban nearly a year before the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade.

While the study did acknowledge that other factors could be contributing to the increase in fertility and birth rates, researchers cited a Johns Hopkins analysis of the 2022 data that said “the SB8 policy was associated with 9,799 additional births in Texas between April and December 2022.”

Some groups saw a decrease in fertility rates, despite the overall increase statewide. The study saw a decline in rates with Black and white women, 0.6% and 2% respectively, between the ages of 25 and 44, while Hispanic women saw an 8% increase.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will release the 2023 natality data later this year, which will show the impact of the Supreme Court decision across the country. The 2022 data was not released until October 2023.

Go Back