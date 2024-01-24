Another illegal migrant drowning near Eagle Pass

January 24, 2024

EAGLE PASS – Spectrum News reports another migrant drowning has been reported along the U.S.-Mexico border, in Eagle Pass, Texas. The victim, an unidentified male, was found dead in a shallow portion of the Rio Grande, south of Shelby Park, according to Lt. Chris Olivarez, spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). Police in Maverick County are investigating the tragedy. Shelby Park, which is located along the Rio Grande, has been experiencing a surge of migrant crossings lately, putting strain on the border community.

Recently, in a separate incident on Jan. 12, a woman and two children drowned in the river after members of the Texas Military Department denied U.S. border authorities access to give humanitarian aid to the group, which were first found in distress, Reuters reported. Shelby Park was a migrant processing center until it was recently seized by the Texas Military Department on orders from Gov. Greg Abbott. Because of this, Border Patrol agents have been limited to only have access to the park’s boat ramp. According to The Texas Tribune, no one is allowed to enter the park without permission. The recent deaths at the border come during a battle between Abbott and the Biden administration for control over the U.S.-Mexico border. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, who represents the district neighboring Eagle Pass, spoke to PBS Newshour about the incident. “Now, because of the state’s action, the governor’s action, what’s happening now? The state is now defending and deflecting on what happened. And if they would have just allowed them to do — the Border Patrol to do its work, we would not be talking about this story, except maybe a mother and an 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy would have drowned, as other ones have drowned.”

