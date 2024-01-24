East Texas doctors see uptick in flu cases

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2024 at 9:35 am

TYLER — East Texas doctors said they are seeing cases of the common cold, COVID-19 and even RSV, but flu cases this season have outnumbered all of them. According to our news partner KETK, cold weather is a notorious time for people to spread and contract respiratory illnesses. Dr. Douglas Curran, a family doctor with the East Texas Community Clinic, said their family clinic saw a total of 60 flu cases in just one day. “It’s that time of year. We are all inside and we are people that just continue to go despite being under the weather,” said Curran. Nacogdoches physician, Loyd Whitley, said this year he’s seen flu cases go through his office at a high rate. “I’m worried that we are on an uptick, and we may see more of it,” said Whitley.

Flu strains “A” and “B,” typically take turns being the primary each year. So far, this year Dr. Whitley is noticing both strains this season. Whitley said about 40% of his flu patients have type “A” while 60% have contracted type “B.” “We are seeing A and B and most of the time we see one or the other in years past and I’m not sure why we are seeing both this year,” said Whitley.

The CDC reports in the country there have been 16 million illness, almost 180,000 hospitalizations and 11,000 deaths from the flu so far this season.

“We have not peaked as far as the flu is concerned, probably a month or 6 weeks then I’d say maybe we’ve peaked,” said Whitley. Whitley added many of his patients opted not to get the flu shot this year.

Curran said getting ahead of the illnesses is simple. “Have some common sense, wash your hands, if you’re having a congestion cough, don’t hesitate and wear your mask if you’re comfortable with that and try and protect each other,” said Curran.

