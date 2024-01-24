Tyler ISD awards nearly $80,000 to enhance student learning

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2024 at 8:16 am

TYLER — The Tyler ISD Foundation awarded 26 grants across 16 campuses totaling nearly $80,000 that will go towards approved projects that will enhance students’ learning. According to our news partner KETK, the grant funds will go toward approved projects that will enhance students’ learning. “So many of us learn better when we’re busy with the information and we’re actually participating and active with it,” said Sarah Starr, a Three Lakes Middle School media technology specialist. Teachers at Three Lakes Middle School will use the grant for what they call “classroom transformation stations.” “I am going to be using it for the reconstruction era of the civil war and we are all going to reconstruct our country with hard hats,” said Jennifer Constante, a Three Lakes Middle School 8th-grade social studies teacher. The middle school will have about 15-20 different themed kits that teachers can check out of the library. Empowering instructors to keep young minds active within their learning environments. Through Tyler ISD Grants for Great Ideas Program, more than seven thousand students will be impacted this school year.

Go Back