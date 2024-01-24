Today is Wednesday January 24, 2024
Russian plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war crashes near border, Moscow says

Posted/updated on: January 24, 2024 at 5:27 am
(LONDON) -- A Russian military aircraft carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war crashed Wednesday in western Russia's Belgorod region, Russian officials said.

The "captured" Ukrainian soldiers were being transported to the Belgorod region, located along Russia's border with Ukraine, as part of an "exchange," according to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

There were also six crew members and three "accompanying persons" aboard the Il-76 military transport aircraft, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

There was no immediate comment on the crash or confirmation of a planned prisoner exchange from Ukrainian officials.

