Two Smith County roads closed due to high water.

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2024 at 4:37 pm

SMITH COUNTY – High water has closed two Smith County roads. CR 113, southeast of Tyler is closed between CR 112 and CR 119. At the high-water crossing on CR 2164, southwest of Arp, work crews have put up barricades. To report a Smith County road with high water, call dispatch at 903-566-6600. Also, our news partner KETK has a list for road affected by high water in the region, you can find the list here.

