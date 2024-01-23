Today is Tuesday January 23, 2024
Lindsey Park entrance renovation begins

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2024 at 4:29 pm
Lindsey Park entrance renovation beginsTYLER – Construction began earlier this month on the main entrances to Lindsey Park off Spur 364. Each remodeled entrance will feature an archway. One archway will lead to soccer fields, while the other archway will bring visitors to softball fields. Each archway will have new lighting, landscaping and irrigation. A press release said that the entrances should remain open for most of the construction period. The Lindsey Park entrance project is being funded by the Governor’s Community Achievement Award, which was presented to Keep Tyler Beautiful in 2020. Construction should be complete by Spring of this year.



