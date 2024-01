US stages retaliatory airstrikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2024 at 3:57 pm

Anton Petrus/Getty Images

(IRAQ) -- The U.S. on Tuesday staged airstrikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq in retaliation for ballistic missiles fired Saturday against Al-Assad airbase that left four U.S. personnel with traumatic brain injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back