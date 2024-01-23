Woman arrested for intoxication manslaughter

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2024 at 2:59 pm

TYLER – Our colleagues at KETK report that a Tyler woman was arrested on Monday for intoxication manslaughter in connection the death of her 9-year-old daughter. According to an arrest warrant, authorities responded to the scene of a two-car crash on SH 64 on Jan. 4 where it was determined a red Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV “was driving on the wrong side of the roadway” causing a head-on crash. Both occupants of the Trailblazer, identified as Krystle Medeiros, 38 of Tyler, and her daughter, were taken to the hospital for treatment before troopers arrived to investigate.

The warrant states “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” was found during an inspection of the Trailblazer, and hospital staff later informed troopers Medeiros “informed them that she had been drinking.”

Medeiros’ daughter succumbed to her injuries the following day. According to her arrest warrant, a subpoena for Medeiros medical records was obtained, and her blood alcohol content (BAC) reportedly was 0.35. The legal limit in Texas is 0.08.

She was booked into the Smith County Jail on Monday where her bond was set at $100,000.

Go Back