Texas Rep and Ag Commissioner in public feud

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2024 at 9:56 am

AUSTIN – The Quorum Report political newsletter reports that at least one GOP Texas House member has apparently had enough of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller for his ongoing attacks against Republican lawmakers. Rep. Glenn Rogers, R-Mineral Wells, told Miller in a text message on Saturday that he’s a “bought and paid for by the Wilks-Dunn machine, pathetic narcissist” and went on to say Miller should “kiss my a**!” We’ve now seen the text message because Miller released a screen shot of it on his social media feeds Monday during the lunch hour. Rogers told Miller that he’s “an embarrassment to agriculture and the State of Texas”; Miller said “there’s no telling what he will do once I start campaigning against him”

Go Back