Guilty plea in 2022 murder of 2 dentists

Posted/updated on: January 23, 2024 at 5:53 am

TYLER – According to our news partner KETK a man pleaded guilty to capital murder on Monday for the deaths of two dentists in Smith County. Steven Alexander Smith, 42, of Tyler, was charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for killing Dr. Blake G. Sinclair, 59 and Dr. Jack E. Burroughs, 75, after shooting them at Affordable Dentures & Implants on Highway 31 in March 2022. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said Steven was a patient at the clinic who got in an altercation about work on some dentures.

According to the sheriff’s office investigation, Smith got angry at the clinic staff and went to his pickup truck. He later went back to the lobby of the clinic with a handgun and shot the two doctors inside. According the Smith County District Attorney, Jacob Putman, Steven pleaded guilty to capital murder and will be imprisoned for life without the possibility of parole.

